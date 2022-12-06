Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Our disabled veterans are grossly under-compensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up.

In FY2023, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288, among the highest in the world.

