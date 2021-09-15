HAZLETON — A worker died Wednesday after coming into contact with a power line while cutting a tree in the 200 block of South Street West.
A 10:45 a.m., the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a man who had been electrocuted while trimming a tree in Hazleton. Deputies and emergency personnel were immediately dispatched.
The man was using a boom lift while cutting down a tree when he came into contact with an overhead power line. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name was not released pending family notification.
The lift’s basket caught fire during the incident.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hazleton Fire Department, Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance Service, Oelwein Police Department, Buchanan County Medical Examiner personnel and Alliant Energy crews.