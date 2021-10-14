WEST UNION — An Oelwein man accused of threatening a credit union this past spring was found competent to stand trial on one count of threat of terrorism, a Class D felony.
A trial date of Dec. 8 has been set for Seth Lee Rohrick, 25. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a maximum $7,500 fine.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Oelwein Police, Rohrick “was not pleased” after discussing his account with employees inside Veridian Credit Union at 1 West Charles St. on March 21. He told them “I’m coming back to rob this place” and left.
Credit union employees secured the door, called police and watched Rohrick walk across the street to an apartment, where officers located him a short time later.
The court appointed attorney Cory Gonzales to represent Rohrick at state expense.
Fayette County District Court Judge Lara Parrish on May 19 ordered a competency evaluation for Rohrick, which was a subject of court proceedings on Monday.
District Court Judge Margaret L. Lingreen ruled Rohrick competent to stand trial based on that evaluation by psychiatrist at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, Dr. Abraham Assad.