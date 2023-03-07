Another chapter was forged in the state’s ongoing carbon capture pipeline drama last week when a district judge denied a request from the Navigator CO2 Ventures company to permit their access to private property in Woodbury County without holding a trial.
The decision comes after the company, one of three proposing to build carbon capture pipelines that would wind their way through Iowa, sued William and Vicki Hulse in August 2022 after the landowners, whose farmland is in rural Moville, denied Navigator an opportunity to conduct a land survey on their property.
The Hulses were one of four sets of Iowa landowners sued by Navigator for refusing to allow the surveys, which are necessary in determining both the path and depth of any future pipelines. The other landowners that had been sued by Navigator at the time were identified as Dennis Hart (Butler County) R.V. Hassman L.P. (Butler County) and Martin Koenig (Clay County).
According to the Navigator suits, not only did the landowners refuse its numerous requests to survey their land, they also threatened the company’s representatives who were assigned to complete the surveys.
Among the specific threats Navigator claims its surveyors received occurred when the spouse of one of the landowners told the agent, “Get off my land before I let the dog go.” In a separate incident, the company alleges one of the landowner’s tenant “nearly ran over” a Navigator agent, an Iowa Capital Dispatch report explained.
Currently in Iowa, pipeline companies are permitted to conduct surveys without the risk of criminal trespass, though they must first hold informational meetings about the project while also providing written notices to any affected landowners and tenants. In such cases, 10 days written notice is required, while an agent’s entering the land under those circumstances “shall not be deemed a trespass and may be aided by injunction,” state law reads.
At the crux of the cases,
including the one against the Hulses, is the extent to which Navigator followed the existing law, as well as the law’s basic constitutionality.
Navigator, believing the facts in its case against the Hulses were not under dispute, requested a summary judgement which, if granted, would have eliminated the need for a trial. With the recent decision in the Hulses’ favor, however, the trial, having been set to being at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, will proceed as scheduled.
“The court acknowledges certain evidence in the record that tends to support Navigator’s contention,” observed District Judge Roger Sailer in denying the company’s injunction request, according to a second Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “However, on summary judgment, the court is not permitted to assess the credibility of any evidence or to weigh any of the evidence in the record. Rather, the court is required to view all of the evidence in the light most favorable to the Hulses and to draw all reasonable inferences in the Hulses’ favor.”
In presenting their case, the Hulses, who are represented by Omaha attorney Brian Jorde, have argued the state’s survey law allows land to be taken unconstitutionally, since the process to compensate affected landowners for any damages resulting from the surveys is insufficient. Because of this lack of legal protection, Jorde claimed, his clients “are at the mercy of Navigator to be judge and jury as to if damages occurred,” according to the second Capital Dispatch report.
Additionally, the Hulses stated that they were not notified of the Navigator surveys in a timely manner as law requires, with William Hulse not receiving the notices at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, where he resides, and his wife Vicki having rejected certified mailings from the company. The individual who leases the Hulses’ farmland, meanwhile, was also not notified, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
Also of note in the case is that the Hulses’ land is part of the federal Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), a popular one in the state which compensates landowners for maintaining untouched ground for a least 10 years. Were their land be disturbed, therefore, the Hulses may be forced to repay funds earned through the program.
If the trial is decided in its favor, Navigator’s agents would be permitted to survey the Hulses’ land, gaining access to the property despite the landowners’ feelings, with, if necessary, the assistance of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.