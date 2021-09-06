A dispute between the city of Hawkeye and a nursery and garden business in town is coming to a head this month.
A non-jury trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Sept. 30, in Fayette County District Court, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Wednesday, over the ongoing Second Street controversy.
The land in question is not physically a roadway, but it is platted. K&K Gardens, LLC, owned by Keith and Kelli Kovarik, erected a couple of hoop buildings for business use on the property. They say they have used the property for decades with no issues.
The city of Hawkeye filed suit on Dec. 18, 2019, seeking damages and an injunction against K&K Gardens continuing to leave the buildings on the property.
In the lawsuit, the city says that Kovarik “directly and through his legal counsel has stated their intention to not move the buildings.”
The two sides have had unsuccessful settlement talks.
In their answer to the lawsuit, the Kovariks admit that a plat shows a public street lying adjacent to lots 40-44, but deny that the platted area has ever been used by the City of Hawkeye as a public street.”
“South Street is not mentioned or shown as a street on the street map and traffic count maps shown in the City of Hawkeye Comprehensive Smart Plan which is dated December, 2014. The southernmost street shown is Wilbur Street,” their answer says.
From the time the Koviks erected their hoop houses until the present, South Street has never been used as a street, graded, drained, surfaced, or cared for by the city of Hawkeye from the dates the city was first incorporated and when South Street was first platted in 1893, the answer says.
The Kovariks also say the city has allowed much of the property to be overgrown and let a neighboring landowner use the south half of South Street rent free to grow crops
Among the list of defenses listed, the Kovariks also claim they have been assessed and paid city property tax on one or more of the improvements they have made to the portion of the property.