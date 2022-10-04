Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Fontana Park in Hazleton will once again be holding its Trick or Treat for the Animals celebration. This fall’s program is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, Oct. 29.

At the event, participants will be given a pumpkin, which they will hollow out, carve, and fill with treats to give to one of the park’s animal residents, according to Buchanan County Conservation naturalist and environmental educator Michael Maas.

Tags

Trending Food Videos