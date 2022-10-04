Fontana Park in Hazleton will once again be holding its Trick or Treat for the Animals celebration. This fall’s program is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, Oct. 29.
At the event, participants will be given a pumpkin, which they will hollow out, carve, and fill with treats to give to one of the park’s animal residents, according to Buchanan County Conservation naturalist and environmental educator Michael Maas.
Each participant receives a sheet designating their assigned animal, said Maas, a Peosta native now living in Independence. Then, he explained, the attendees will “cut the tops off the pumpkins and fill the stuff inside.”
This “stuff,” which will be provided for participants, will consist of specific food items that each group’s assigned animal considers a delicacy. After filling their pumpkin with the treats provided, those in attendance will present their loaded pumpkins to their designated animal, which may find the pumpkin a challenge to open.
The animals that could be assigned include the park’s raccoons, bison, ducks, coyotes, skunk, bobcat, and, Maas noted, potentially the eagle, as well.
Typically a popular program, the event usually draws between 30 and 40 participants, Maas noted, and provides the public a unique opportunity to interact with the animals.
In fact, the shared activity is mutually beneficial, Maas said.
“This event is a type of enrichment for the animals,” he explained, as it represents a chance to further engage them.
Expected to last between an hour and 90 minutes, the event is a favorite not only of the public and the animals, but also of those at Buchanan County Conservation.
“It is definitely a fun opportunity to see the public interact with the animals,” Maas concluded.
Those interested in attending can pre-register at https://www.mycountyparks.com/ County/Buchanan/Park/Fontana-Park/Events/21386/Trick-or-Treat-for-the-Animals.aspx.