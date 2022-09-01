Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LIVONIA, Mich. — MercyOne is now a full member of the Trinity Health system, based in Livonia, Michigan, one of the largest not-for-profit Catholic health systems, Trinity Health announced on Thursday.

The news follows an April announcement that Trinity Health signed an agreement with CommonSpirit Health to acquire all facilities and assets of Iowa-based MercyOne, including Home Care, Hospice, and Infusion locations. Needed steps that helped complete the acquisition included regulatory filings.

