LIVONIA, Mich. — MercyOne is now a full member of the Trinity Health system, based in Livonia, Michigan, one of the largest not-for-profit Catholic health systems, Trinity Health announced on Thursday.
The news follows an April announcement that Trinity Health signed an agreement with CommonSpirit Health to acquire all facilities and assets of Iowa-based MercyOne, including Home Care, Hospice, and Infusion locations. Needed steps that helped complete the acquisition included regulatory filings.
Operating as a part of Trinity Health, MercyOne will retain its name and brand while enhancing care in the communities it serves, says an announcement.
“Today’s closing further advances MercyOne’s vision to provide a personalized and radically convenient care experience for Iowans and neighboring communities,” said Bob Ritz, president and chief executive officer at MercyOne.
“We are delighted to become a full member of the Trinity Health family which will further our goal to be a more strongly connected system of health services,” he said.
“We are grateful to CommonSpirit for their support in the transition and for more than 25 years of successful partnership in Iowa. We look forward to further strengthening the Mission of MercyOne.”
“For close to 25 years, we have served Iowa communities,” said Mike Slubowski, president and chief executive officer of Trinity Health.
Slubowski echoed the message of unity saying it would strengthen service to patients, colleagues and communities.
“Health care providers across the country continue to face unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-pandemic, but together, we are stronger,” Slubowski said. “With our shared history and Catholic mission, we look forward to continuing a legacy of high-quality care for generations to come.”
As integration efforts continue, the company statement says patients can expect the same compassionate care from the caregivers they know and trust.
Up until now MercyOne has been a joint operating agreement of CommonSpirit Health and Trinity Health.
MercyOne is headquartered in central Iowa and located throughout the state and beyond. It was founded in 1998 through a collaboration between Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, both Catholic health organizations.
Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit Catholic health care systems in the nation, with 88 hospitals, 131 continuing care locations and 125 urgent care locations across 25 states. It employs 115,000 colleagues and nearly 26,000 physicians and clinicians. Its annual operating revenue is $20.2 billion with $1.2 billion returned to its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Visit www.trinity-health.org.
CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people, was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. CommonSpirit operates 140 hospitals and more than 1,500 care sites across 21 states. Based nationally in Chicago, it employs over 150,000 staff and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians. In fiscal 2021, CommonSpirit had revenues of $33.3 billion and provided $5.1 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at www.commonspirit.org.