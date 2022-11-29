Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met for their weekly get together of card playing and socializing on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

High scores in 500 went to Florence Wireman, Tom Buhr and Gordon Kelly. Verna Kerns provided refreshments for the group.

Tags

Trending Food Videos