MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met for their weekly get together of card playing and socializing on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
High scores in 500 went to Florence Wireman, Tom Buhr and Gordon Kelly. Verna Kerns provided refreshments for the group.
Get togethers are on hold for the winter months. Everyone wished each other blessings through the holidays and ‘til we meet again Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 1 p.m. at the Maynard Community Hall.
All area seniors are welcome to come socialize and play 500. Sometimes your cards may not be the greatest, but the socializing and refreshments are always good.
See you in 2023 — Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
