Oelwein senior running back Duncan Tripp returned to the field Friday and ran for 146 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown. But New Hampton put up 36 points in the first half at Husky Stadium on its way to a 50-20 victory.
New Hampton (1-2) claimed its first win of the season. The Huskies (0-3) hope to fare better next Friday at Jesup (2-1).
The Chicasaws scored on the first drive of the game, marching 79 yards. New Hampton junior running back Braden McShane ran the final 5 yards for the touchdown. Senior receiver Drake Wemark pulled in senior quarterback Mason Lane’s pass for the 2-point conversion.
In the second quarter, McShane
expanded New Hampton’s lead with a
21-yard end run for a touchdown.
Wemark pulled in another 2-point pass.
New Hampton made the score 22-0 after going 68 yards on five plays. Senior fullback Tyler Wiltse broke into the endzone from two yards out.
Tripp put Oelwein on the board with his 80-yard dash, but New Hampton answered with a 61-yard touchdown connection between Land and Wemark. Wemark then intercepted a pass from Oelwein junior quarterback Carter Jeanes in Huskies territory and returned it for a touchdown.
Oelwein opened the second half with a 54-yard score, capped by a 4-yard touchdown plunge from fullback Josh Ladeburg.
Tripp set up the score with 37 yards on four rushes, including a scamper that began with a sweep to the right and ended sweeping left for 8 yards.
The pass for a 2-point conversion was caught out of bounds, but New Hampton’s lead shrank to 36-12.
It didn’t last.
McShane scored his third rushing touchdown on a 25-yard end burst.
Senior fullback Tyler Wiltse then scored his second on a 5-yard plunge.
Oelwein’s final score came in the fourth quarter, when sophomore Ethan Detemmerman tossed a 14-yard touchdown to a wide-open sophomore tight end Brady Schulmeister. Detemmerman ran in the 2-point conversion.