A Denver man was flown to an Iowa City hospital after a chisel plow hit a semitrailer around 5 p.m. Monday on Highway 3 west of Readlyn.
According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a Freightliner driven by Richard Kane, 70, of Denver, was east bound on Hwy 3 when the chisel plow being pulled west by a 2008 Ford F250 driven by John Even Rasmussens, 74, of Readlyn, crossed the centerline and struck the truck.
Kane was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by MercyOne Aircare.
The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting agencies included the Readlyn First Responders, Tripoli EMS, Bremer County Sheriff’s Department, Denver Police, Tripoli Police, DOT MVE, DOT Roads and State Patrol posts 9 and 10.