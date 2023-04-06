An accident involving a train and a grain truck Tuesday afternoon near Oelwein resulted in a citation for the truck’s operator but no injuries.
According to a press release, at 12:04 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the crash, which occurred at 20th Street and T Ave. west of Oelwein.
Upon their arrival, law enforcement learned that 62-year-old Todd R. Scheidel of Clermont, the driver of a Farmer’s Union Produce Cooperative grain truck, neglected to yield at a railroad crossing and collided with a passing Iowa Northern Railways train.
As a result of the incident, Scheidel was ticketed for failure to properly stop at a railroad crossing, though no injuries were reported.
In responding to the accident, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Oelwein Police Department, the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement and the Iowa Northern Railway Trainmaster.