Oelwein firefighters and police officers were called out to a report of a truck on fire at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 3, at property on the corner of North Frederick Avenue and Fifth Street NW.
Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan said the fire call was reported via 911 and the original call reported that a truck was on fire and near a house.
When officers and fire members arrived, they found a fully engulfed 2003 Ford F350 truck. No structures were at riskThe fire department was on scene for a little over an hour. The cause of the fire appears to be an aftermarket electrical issue.