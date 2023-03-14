Former President Donald Trump made his first visit to Iowa Monday as an official candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and, in doing so, emphasized the election’s great importance while also targeting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Trump made his comments at Davenport’s Adler Theatre Monday night, where more than 1,000 people gathered to hear him.
Among the points of differentiation separating himself from DeSantis—a likely opponent for Trump in his upcoming bid for a second term in office—was the support that each has shown for the ethanol industry, which Trump explained puts DeSantis at a great disadvantage among Iowa voters.
“OK, so remember this: Ron DeSantis — did anyone ever hear of DeSantis, DeSanctimonious, no? — Ron DeSantis strongly opposed ethanol,” said Trump, according to a Radio Iowa report. “Did anyone ever hear that?”
“He strongly opposed ethanol and fought against it at every turn and he’s going to do that again because people that come out early for something, that’s the way they go,” he added.
As a Florida U.S. Congressional representative in 2017, DeSantis co-sponsored a bill that would have eliminated the Renewable Fuels Standard, which determines the amount of renewable energy, such as ethanol, that must be added to the nation’s fuel supply. In referencing DeSantis’ previous stance on the subject, Trump reemphasized his own commitment to strengthening ethanol’s standing if he is re-elected in November 2024.
“Just as I did for four straight years, I will protect the ethanol and I will go after anyone who wishes to destroy it,” Trump said, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
In addition to ethanol, Trump also explained his support for a nation-wide system of school choice, criticizing the current disconnect between the fortune the U.S. spends on education and the nation’s relatively dismal educational success rates.
“So we spent three to four times more on educating a pupil, and yet we’re at the bottom of the list,” Trump said, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “They’re at the top of the list and they spend much less money, so you know the system doesn’t work. So breaking up the Department of Education is a very simple thing to do.”
Regarding educational reform, the former president also called for parents to directly elect the principals of their children’s schools.
In addition, Trump indicated that he would limit federal funds for schools with programs devoted to promoting “‘critical race theory,’ ‘transgender ideology’ and inappropriate racial, sexual or political content,” the Capital Dispatch reported.
Prohibiting biological males from participating in women’s sports was also identified as a priority for Trump.
According to the most recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 80% of Iowa Republicans hold a “very favorable” or “mostly favorable” view of the former President, with 74% saying they would likely vote for him if he secures the Party’s nomination. However, while 69% of Iowa’s Republicans indicated they would definitely support Trump in responding to a June 2021 poll, only 47% said they would do so in one conducted earlier this year, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.
“You hear the fake news saying, ‘Oh, he didn’t do so well in the midterms,’” Trump said, in reference to any dip in his appeal since last year. “I did well, the party didn’t do that well, because we have people like Mitch McConnell and others that didn’t allow it.”
Indeed, even in light of recent trips to Iowa by other high-profile Republicans such as DeSantis, Mike Pence and Nikki Haley, most of whom are or may be eyeing their own bid for the presidency, the support for Trump remains staunch for many Iowa Republicans, including Tim Ramirez of Davenport, who attended the Monday event.
“If I’m concerned, I’m concerned (about) if they’re able to steal another election from him,” Ramirez said, when asked about whether he is worried about Trump losing the upcoming Republican nomination, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “But for the most part, I’m not concerned, because, you know, especially running against all these other Republicans, I think he’s gonna be great.”