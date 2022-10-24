More than 400 people attended the Full Circle Services Trunk-or-Treat on Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Club parking lot in Oelwein, Full Circle founder Nina Brickman estimated on Wednesday night.
Staff and persons served by Full Circle Services dressed up and ran multiple booths, handing out refreshments, candy and running activities.
Dominic, a consumer, dressed as a ghost buster and helped run the beanbag toss station.
They met attendees from as far away as Fayette.
“I had a blast,” Dominic said.
“That’s the magic of this. The folks we serve are running the activities,” Brickman said. “What better way to recognize the abilities they have.”
Full Circle Services rented the building from the Columbus Club, which provided facilities to prepare the hot chocolate, apple slices, caramel and popcorn that Full Circle supplied.
“It’s just a blessing to be part of the Oelwein community,” Brickman said.
Full Circle Services has been in Oelwein since they started offering services, in 2005. They serve populations with mental illness, intellectual disability or brain injury, helping them to live and, where able, work in the community.