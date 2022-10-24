Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

More than 400 people attended the Full Circle Services Trunk-or-Treat on Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Club parking lot in Oelwein, Full Circle founder Nina Brickman estimated on Wednesday night.

Staff and persons served by Full Circle Services dressed up and ran multiple booths, handing out refreshments, candy and running activities.

