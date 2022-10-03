Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The highlight of Oelwein's annual 'Hoot for the Lions' celebration will likely be the trunk-or-treat for children who attend.

A community tradition for over 30 years will be renewed on Halloween night when the local Oelwein Lion’s Club holds its annual Hoot for the Lions spectacular.

This year’s event, co-sponsored by the Lions and the Oelwein Fire Department, will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. outside the fire station. In the case of inclement weather, the festivities will be moved inside the station.

