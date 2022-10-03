A community tradition for over 30 years will be renewed on Halloween night when the local Oelwein Lion’s Club holds its annual Hoot for the Lions spectacular.
This year’s event, co-sponsored by the Lions and the Oelwein Fire Department, will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. outside the fire station. In the case of inclement weather, the festivities will be moved inside the station.
All area children ten years of age and younger are encouraged to attend, explained Lion’s member Sandy Bradley. In the spirit of the season, kids are welcome to wear costumes but are not required to do so, she added.
At the Hoot, a trunk-or-treat will take place, with several vehicles distributing candy to participants. Each vehicle will also offer a game for the children to play as they make their way through the area, Bradley noted.
Donations to assist the Lions with the cost of the event are also welcome, and can be made at the Hoot or may be dropped off at Community Bank, Fidelity Bank, or Veridian Credit Union in Oelwein.
“This is a great event,” concluded Bradley. “It is a safe, Halloween event for children, one that is enjoyed by the youth and the Lions alike.”