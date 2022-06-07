Just over 16 percent of registered voters in Fayette County went to the polls for Tuesday’s Primary Election. According to the county auditor’s website, there are 12,528 registered voters in the county, and 2,024 of them cast ballots Tuesday.
The only contested race in the county was among the seven Republican candidates for the two supervisor’s seats up for election in November. Current supervisors Jeanine Tellin, R-Maynard, and Marty Stanbrough, D-Wadena, are not seeking re-election in the fall.
Bruce T. Lehmann of Clermont and Jeffrey Bunn of Fayette came out as the leaders in the seven-way race with 797 and 484 votes respectively. Candidate David Eick of Oelwein was third with 311 votes, followed by Ray Steffens of West Union with 262, Jay F. Peterson, of Arlington, 231, Robert Sadler, of West Union, 170, and Bennett David Pattison, of Maynard, 134. These are the unofficial results from the Fayette County Auditor’s website. Official results will not be available until a canvass is held.
There were no surprises in other county offices where candidates ran unopposed: Kyle Jacobsen (R), treasurer; Kristie Reierson (R), recorder; and Nathan Lein (D), county attorney.
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R) defeated his challenger Jim Carlin, by a margin of 73.5 percent to 26.5 percent. On the Democratic side of this primary race, Michael Franken defeated Abby Finkenauer, 55 percent to 40 percent and a third candidate Glenn Hurst, 4.8 percent, to run against Grassley in November.
Also in November, Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will face Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, a small business owner from Des Moines. In U.S. House Dist. 2, incumbent Ashley Hinson (R) will face Democrat Liz Mathis. Both women ran uncontested races.
In the bid for the Democratic ticket for Secretary of State, Joel Miller defeated Eric Van Lancker and will run opposite Republican incumbent Paul D. Pate.
For State Auditor, Todd Halbur narrowly defeated opponent Mary Ann Hanusa on the Republic ticket to run against Democratic incumbent Rob Sand.
A complete report of Iowa Primary results will be available in the Thursday print edition of the Oelwein Daily Register, and online.