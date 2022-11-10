The Tuesday Tourist Club met in the home of Linda Ridihalgh due to the Election Day voting at the library. The hostesses for the day were Linda Ridihalgh and Ruth Lau.
After roll call, Mary Fick and Anita Mars presented the program covering the first three books written by Lillian Jackson Braun: “The Cat Who Could Read Backwards,” “The Cat Who Ate Danish Modern,” “The Cat Who Turned On And Off.”
Anita began by giving background on the author and how she wrote these three books in the late 60s but didn’t write another until the late 80s — then wrote over 26 more.
Readers meet her main character in these three books, Jim Qwilleran, a down-on-his-luck journalist who acquires his first Siamese cat in the first book. Jim and the cat, Kao K’o-Kung, or Ko-Ko for short, develop an affection for each other as Jim cat-sits. The cat helps Jim catch his owner’s murderer.
Jim gets his second cat soon after its owner is murdered in the following book. The club members enjoyed sharing favorite quotes and events from the stories, as the author includes many humorous descriptions of the incidents.
Program changes were announced:
Anita: The January book is “Sisters First” by Jenn Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush.
Linda R.: The April book is changed to “The Ice in the Bedroom” by P.G. Wodehouse.
Anita reminded the group to bring their pocketbook next month for the Christmas Donation collection.
The December meeting will be held at the OPL at 1 p.m. Marlene Kudrna and Sue Johnson will be the hostesses. Edith Biddinger and Karen Cannon will lead the discussion of “The Cake Therapist” by Judith Ferrig.