Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Tuesday Tourist Club met in the home of Linda Ridihalgh due to the Election Day voting at the library. The hostesses for the day were Linda Ridihalgh and Ruth Lau.

After roll call, Mary Fick and Anita Mars presented the program covering the first three books written by Lillian Jackson Braun: “The Cat Who Could Read Backwards,” “The Cat Who Ate Danish Modern,” “The Cat Who Turned On And Off.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos