For their October meeting, the intrepid Tuesday Tourists ventured on a road trip to Waverly. The first stop was for lunch at the Wild Carrot. The sandwiches, salads, soups, and quiche were scrumptious. And the desserts were wonderfully delectable.
After our excellent repast, we journeyed on west several blocks to the Bremer County Historical Museum, which is housed in a former stagecoach hotel built in 1862.
The museum has three floors and the rooms are set up in themes: the Parlor Room, the Veteran’s Room, the Dish room, the Church room, the School Room, the Rohlf Bedroom, the Log Cabin Room, and the Girl Scout and Boy Scout Hall to name a few.
Artifacts from all towns and areas of the county are on display. Many interesting facts and stories are shared by docents. One of interest is that Bremer County and the towns of Bremer and Fredrika are named in honor of feminist author Fredrika Bremer.