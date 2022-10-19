Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Eastern Iowa Honor Flight’s 45th trip to Washington D.C. was cancelled Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy Eastern Iowa Honor Flight

Thanks to an unspecified malfunction with the airplane, the scheduled 45th Honor Flight from the Eastern Iowa Airport to Washington D.C. was cancelled on Tuesday.

According to KCRG, the issue would have resulted in a minimum delay of three hours, one that would have narrowed the trip’s duration to an unacceptable point, Eastern Iowa Honor Flight said.

