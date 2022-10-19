Thanks to an unspecified malfunction with the airplane, the scheduled 45th Honor Flight from the Eastern Iowa Airport to Washington D.C. was cancelled on Tuesday.
According to KCRG, the issue would have resulted in a minimum delay of three hours, one that would have narrowed the trip’s duration to an unacceptable point, Eastern Iowa Honor Flight said.
The delay would have meant that participants’ visits to some memorials in Washington would have been significantly shortened and that other scheduled stops would have been eliminated altogether.
“An abbreviated itinerary is not the experience our veterans deserve,” Eastern Iowa Honor Flight President Jason Brandon said. “Our Board made a difficult decision to cancel today’s trip to Washington D.C. to ensure that these 90 veterans share in the same full experience as the veterans on the 44 flights that have made the trip before them.”
In light of the cancellation, the Honor Flight Board will attempt to reschedule the trip and will contact the veterans and guardians once those plans are in place, KCRG reported.