Work at the Plaza Park expansion site was halted Thursday morning when an excavator collapsed an underground tunnel and became disabled.

 Photo by Shane Butterfield/The Oelwein Daily Register

An accident at Oelwein’s Plaza Park expansion site Thursday morning halted work on the project and left a Case excavator grounded.

The mishap occurred when an underground utility tunnel gave way as the excavator was working.

