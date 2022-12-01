An accident at Oelwein’s Plaza Park expansion site Thursday morning halted work on the project and left a Case excavator grounded.
An accident at Oelwein’s Plaza Park expansion site Thursday morning halted work on the project and left a Case excavator grounded.
The mishap occurred when an underground utility tunnel gave way as the excavator was working.
“The machine was too heavy,” said Carter Matt, vehicle operator for Matt Construction of Sumner, who was driving the excavator.
The collapse did not result in any injuries.
The plan for removing the trapped excavator, Matt explained, included getting the machine back on level footing by “digging a hole on the outside to collapse the wall” on which a portion of the machine’s tracks was stuck. Once back on even ground, dirt could be added to the existing crater, allowing the excavator to be driven out, Matt described.
When asked what the alternative was should the initial rescue plan fail, Matt said, “It’s going to have to work,” while also adding that a wrecker could be brought in to pull out the machine.
Though bringing a temporary halt to their progress, the accident was not expected to result in any significant delays to the work being done. “No, not for the most part,” Matt said, when asked about any long-term effects this setback might cause.
The effort to clear the site remains on schedule, Matt indicated, and is currently about eighty percent done. With more concrete to remove and subsequent backfill to complete, this portion of the project would be finished “hopefully, next week,” Matt indicated, despite Thursday’s incident.
