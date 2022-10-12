Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Elgin Historical Society and Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist will host a “Turkey River Archaeo-Blitz” in Elgin Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Professional archaeologists will provide artifact identifications and care tips for collections. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to confidentially record site locations and share stories about family artifacts. Guest presenters will include Johnathan and Suzanne Buffalo of the Meskwaki Nation and Bill Quackenbush of the HoChunk Nation.

Trending Food Videos