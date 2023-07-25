Fayette County Iowa State Extension staff recognized graduates of the Clover Kids program who have completed third grade in a brief program Saturday afternoon at the Fayette County Fair bandstand.
Twenty-three graduates were listed in the program, which is more than the number of high school seniors who graduated in 2023 from Fayette County 4-H, County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly said.
Clover Kid graduates have the opportunity to continue on to 4-H in fourth grade.
Michele led them in the 4-H pledge.
“As a 4-H member, we hope you will use your head to make good decisions and choices, put your heart into your new 4-H club and projects, make use your hands to assist and help others, and take care of your body and mind by choosing a healthy lifestyle,” Michele said.
Michele then led the group in singing happy birthday to Kjell Lein, who will be 9 on July 27.
Michele mentioned Kjell was wearing a matching yellow showmanship shirt his dad, Nathan Lein of Arlington, had worn in 4-H, a program Lein started his fourth grade year, 1985-1986.
Aubree Schultz, a graduate of the Banks Go-Getters Clover Kids club, enjoyed caring for and showing her 6-month-old sheep, Fluffy, although the animal had some social anxiety.
“She was so good before the show,” Aubree said.
Fluffy then acted less than cooperative, “crazy,” as Aubree put it, during the show.
Aubree, the daughter of Amber and Mark Schultz of Fayette, will continue into 4-H in fourth grade. It appears her showmanship work is cut out for her.
Fayette Clover club graduate Myla Smith chose to exhibit a stepping stone made out of concrete at a recent club meeting as a project she liked.