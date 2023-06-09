2023 Miss Oelwein Natalie Crandall, crowned at Party in the Park on Thursday, June 8, hit her stride while mentoring fourth-graders in an Oelwein Community Schools program, which piqued her interest in studying elementary education.
As an Oelwein High School student mentor, she started out at the middle school.
Her grandma, Sue Crandall, taught for 25 years in high school and middle school, Natalie said.
“I’ve always loved kids,” Natalie said. “My grandma was a teacher and I feel it’s a good path.”
Natalie switched to mentoring fourth-graders with Mary Jo Kor.
She worked with multiple students on social studies and math.
“And I loved it,” Crandall said. “I like how they are at the age where they can be semi-independent but still need help. They’re starting to get it and starting to grasp things a lot faster.”
Working with a couple of students who struggled, she found “sometimes a change of scenery helps them to work better and work faster. There’s so many different kinds of students … learning styles … and it was so interesting to see that.”
She’s a sprinter in track. In volleyball, “I can play whatever they need me to play.”
“I love track, but volleyball is where my heart is a lot of the time,” she said.
“I played club and school ball, so I really knew that volleyball was my passion when I went into club, but I love the close-knit community feel that I get from my school program,” Crandall said. Volleyball coaches Lee Andersen and Deena Smock have encouraged the team to volunteer in the community. Players have assisted the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and Relay for Life locally, for instance. Crandall volunteered going into freshman year during the whole Relay for Life.
Now she is working two jobs, days at the Oelwein Family Aquatic Center and nights at Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill in Fairbank.
In an essay, Crandall wrote that Oelwein’s advantages are “feeling like a family, (which) makes it easy to ask for help… Disadvantages are not a lot of teenage entertainment and not a lot of food variety.”
“We have a really nice movie theater, a lot of our parks are really nice,” Crandall told the Daily Register. “I think people don’t really look at it. They’re just like ‘this is where I live, I’ll just drive to Waterloo.’”
As to why she ran for Miss Oelwein, Crandall remembers attending Natalie Bradley’s crowning when she was “6 or 7.”
“I always saw her everywhere and she was so nice. Growing up I knew I wanted to help my community and help other people and this (is an) opportunity to help other people I wouldn’t be able to reach… This will help me to gain more relationships in the community,” Crandall said.
The 17-year-old has dipped a toe into international travel, visiting London in a school-sanctioned trip teacher Bethany Hadley chaperoned this year.
Between the time of the Fayette County Fair Queen organizational meeting and the fair, Crandall will again be crossing the Atlantic, this time for the America’s Team Barcelona Volleyball Tournament, for which she fundraised in part with a soup supper in February.
Crandall has confidence in her comprehension of Spanish conversation, thanks to Spanish teacher Kathy Corkery, who “has done a really good job at helping us differentiate” the Spanish of Spain from that of Latin America, Crandall said. She’s less sure of her ability to respond, which is natural at this stage.
“I get back from my Barcelona trip for volleyball the first day of the fair. I’ll be able to help out wherever they need me (at the fair),” she said, as queen candidates are asked to volunteer. Crandall, who raises cattle, chose not to show animals at the fair this year but has three harness-trained calves. If she doesn’t train the calves, she considered teaching her 10-year-old brother, Jameson Folsom, to do so. “He loves that kind of stuff,” she said.
The trip to London, she said, was “surreal,” noting, “I was a big ‘Harry Potter’ fan.” She most enjoyed the trip to Buckingham Palace for its beauty. They still hold meetings there, but no one has lived in the palace for more than 100 years, Crandall learned, noting the reigning king, Charles III, lives in a house.
As she did on the trip to London, Crandall plans to post updates on the trip to Spain on her individual Facebook page. If other questions about the trip, she’s happy to answer them on Messenger.
Crandall issued “a big thank-you” to everybody who has supported her, especially the emotional support to keep going. “Without them I honestly probably wouldn’t have gone through with going to Miss Oelwein.” This includes her parents, grandparents and employers.
“All my bosses were always nice and supportive of any decision I made and push me to keep going, they were like ‘you can do it,’” Crandall said.