Two area U.S. Army staff sergeants will address the Wapsie Valley Schools Veterans Day assembly at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Junior-Senior High School. Veterans and families are invited to come early for breakfast, at 7:30 a.m. at the school.
Keynote speakers will be Staff Sgt. Shane Dorfman and Staff Sgt. David Knutson.
The program will also feature contributions by the WV Elementary Chorus; WV Honor Society; High School Band, Color Guard, Choir, among others.
American Legion members will be introduced as guests and will present the ceremonial flag folding.
A white-table ceremony will be presented by students, Lydia Imbrogno, Michael Mann, Bridget Seemann and Ronnie Wilcox.
Principal TJ Murphy will give the welcome and thank-you.
DORFMAN
After a decade in the service, Staff Sgt. Dorfman serves as the deputy station commander for the Waterloo Army Recruiting Station and assists in recruiting for the Army and Army Reserve across his native Northeast Iowa.
Dorfman attended the Tripoli and Waverly and Waterloo school districts, graduating from Waterloo West High in 2009.
He attended Hawkeye Community College and enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2010 as a Motor Transportation Operator “88M” at the 445th Motor Transportation Company out of Waterloo.
He attended basic training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and advanced individual training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He served nine years with the 445th Transportation Company, attended various courses and rose through the ranks.
He attended the Army Recruiting and Retention College in Fort Knox, Kentucky, in 2019 and was assigned to the Northern Iowa Recruiting Company.
KNUTSON
Staff Sgt. Knutson has 15 years active service in the Army and is now an Army recruiter in Waterloo.
Born to a U.S. soldier at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, Knutson spent many of his formative years in the Fort Dodge area.
After attending Iowa Central Community College, he enlisted into the Army 2006 as a 74D, chemical specialist, attending basic and advanced-individual training at Fort Leonard Wood.
He has gone to Afghanistan twice as part of the 101st Airborne division, then to Korea where he was on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), part of the Joint Security Area (JSA) two kilometers from North Korea.
Then he moved to Fort Riley, Kansas, as part of the “Big Red One” — 1st Infantry Division — and deployed to Kuwait to support people throughout the area of operation.
After that he moved to Fort Irwin, California, and worked at the National Training Center (NTC), where he trained units that were about to deploy throughout the world.