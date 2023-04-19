Two men have been arrested on numerous drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant in the 700 block of West Charles Street in Oelwein Wednesday morning.
According to a press release, at approximately 9:35 a.m., Oelwein Police executed a warrant at the residence, during which “illegal controlled substances were located and seized.”
As a result of the search, 42-year-old Esteban Ricardo Carrasco of Oelwein was arrested and charged with six felony counts, of which five were possession related (possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance – morphine 3rd or subsequent offense and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana 3rd or subsequent offense). Carrasco was also charged with felonious gathering where controlled substances are used, in addition to one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Also arrested was Keith Conway Peebles, 27, of Oelwein, on one felony count of gathering where controlled substances are used, along with three possession charges (possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia).
Following their arrest, both men were taken to the Fayette County Jail while they await an initial appearance.
Further charges in the case, meanwhile, are pending, according to law enforcement.
In executing the warrant, the Oelwein Police Department was aided by a number of agencies, including the Iowa State Patrol, the State Patrol’s K-9 Unit, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police and MercyOne Ambulance.