Authorities have arrested two men in connection with an Oct. 16 shooting incident northwest of Oelwein.
Dayton James Perkins, 25, and Brandon David Latham, 25, both of Oelwein, were arrested Friday on Fayette County warrants and transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Perkins is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and was released when he posted a $10,000 bond.
Latham is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was released from jail after posting a $2,000 bond.
According to court documents, Perkins was having a party at his residence, 17632 45th St., Oelwein, when the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 2:32 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, about shots fired at the home.
Perkins had gotten into a verbal argument and told some people to leave, according to a criminal complaint. As they were leaving Perkins “acquired an assault rifle, stood in the public roadway and shot in the direction next to the vehicle as it was leaving. (Ten) used rounds were located on the roadway,” the complaint says.
Perkins acquired the single-family home on 1.59 acres over the summer, according to online property records.
Latham, who lives in town, was also at the party and got into a verbal altercation with other party goers, according to another criminal complaint, which says he “displayed a handgun in the direction” of those party goers.
A news release from the sheriff says “multiple” people attended the party and no injuries were reported.