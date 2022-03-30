Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

At approximately 12:22 a.m. Saturday, March 26, Fayette County Deputies arrested William David Troxel, 41, of Randalia, who had been indicted in Medina County, Ohio, on aggravated drug charges. Bond was set in the amount of $10,000 with 10% being approved. Troxel was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail awaiting extradition to the state of Ohio. While Fayette County Deputies were on the scene, an odor of marijuana was detected emitting from the residence at 209 N Second St., in Randalia. A search warrant was applied for and executed. During a search of the residence, green leafy substances, wax, and paraphernalia were found and seized. Troxel was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense, Class D felony, three counts of child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Valerie Sue Knospe, 34, of Randalia, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense — marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, three counts of child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Knospe was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail to await an initial magistrate appearance.

