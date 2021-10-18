Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Multiple serious injuries occurred after a multiple vehicle accident on Iowa 150 south of Hazleton Monday, according to Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Communications. Extraction equipment was requested. BCSO responded to a call shortly before 3 p.m. Deputies soon set up a perimeter, rerouting traffic from the scene along Fontana Boulevard. Responders also included, but were not limited to, Hazleton and Independence Fire Departments; ambulance crews from MercyOne and AMR; and Iowa State Patrol.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

HAZLETON — A three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 150 south of Hazleton left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized.

Nicholas Johnson, 40, of Oelwein, and John Friend, 70, of Davenport, died at the scene of the crash, and Pamela Robinson, 65, of Davenport, was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

About 2:55 p.m., Johnson was southbound on Hwy. 150 when his 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by Friend.

Debris from the Sienna struck a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe behind the van traveling north on Hwy. 150. No injuries were reported for the Tahoe driver, Rose Recker, 33, of Arlington.

The accident remains under investigation.

Assisting the State Patrol were the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa DOT Traffic Enforcement, AMR Ambulance, Oelwein MercyOne ambulance, Independence Fire, Hazleton Fire, B&L Towing and Reiff Funeral Home in transportation to the medical examiners.

 
 
 

