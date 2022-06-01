Two Fayette County residents were recently issued enforcement actions by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Ray Steffens of West Union and John Halverson of Hawkeye were each ordered to pay penalties for noncompliance of environmental laws.
Halverson was ordered to pay a $2,000 penalty for failure to timely submit the Manure Management Plan updates and fees for his animal feeding operation.
Halverson’s confinement operation is located at 21459 P Ave., and includes one confinement building that houses up to 2,000 swine.
Halverson waived his right to appeal the order.
Steffens owns and operates an animal feeding operation at 19585 K Ave., in Union Township. The facility consists of a confinement building that can house up to 1,800 grow-to-finish swine (720 animal units).
Steffens was ordered to pay a penalty in the amount of $3,000. According to the DNR order, Steffens repeatedly delayed timely submitting the MMP annual updates and fees, which allowed the facility to save time and money.
Steffens has 60 days in which he can file an appeal.