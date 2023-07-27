MADISON, Wisconsin — A total of 8,625 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 12-13, including students from the area.
There were two live ceremonies, one for undergraduates at Camp Randall and one for all graduate degree candidates at the Kohl Center. Graduating were 6,225 undergraduate students, 1,487 master’s degree students and 913 doctoral candidates.
Emily Britt of Elgin, graduated from the College of Agricultural & Life Sciences as a Doctor of Philosophy in Nutrition and Metabolism.
Payton Ruckdaschel of Jesup, graduated with distinction from the School of Education with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Promotion and Health Equity.
