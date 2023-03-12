Two from area injured in Saturday crash
A Quasqueton man, Nolan Svoboda, 24, was seriously injured in a head-on crash with a semi early Saturday in Linn County. The accident happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. at North Center Point Road and Beauer Lane.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reported Svoboda crossed the center line and struck a semi hauling a load of corn head-on. Svoboda was transported to a hospital by first responders, suffering serious injuries.
The semi driver, Deborah Hundley, 62, of Aurora, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Assisting at the scene were Walker and Center Point fire departments, and Center Point Ambulance.