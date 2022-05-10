The Iowa State Patrol reports two persons were injured in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 18 south of Luana, Sunday, May 8.
According to the investigation, Amanda Uhlenhake, 35, of Ossian was traveling westbound on Hwy 18, at approximately 2:30 p.m. when her 2019 GMC Yukon crossed the centerline and collided with two eastbound vehicles.
The first vehicle struck was a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Andrea Schnuelle, 28, of Postville. Schnuelle and her passenger, Christopher Schnuelle, 34, also of Postville, were injured and transported via ambulance to a Prairie du Chien hospital.
The second vehicle struck was a 2007 Honda CRV driven by Cory Kozelka, 41, of Monona. Neither Kozelka nor Uhlenhake was reported injured in the crash.
The State Patrol reports the accident remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Luana Fire, Monona Police, MarMac Police, Monona Ambulance, Postville Ambulance, Department of Natural Resources and Sautters Auto Body.