Two people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a car-train collision west of Jesup.
Their names have not been released.
According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s office, it responded at about 2:30 p.m. to the collision in the 1000 block of South Canfield Rd (Highway 281), approximately 5 miles south of Dunkerton. The car, occupied by the driver and one passenger, was traveling south on South Canfield when it was struck by the train that was traveling east.
The driver was transported to Allen Hospital by Dunkerton Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
The passenger was transported to Allen Hospital by Jesup Ambulance with life-threatening injuries and died Sunday.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Jesup Fire Department and Ambulance Service, Dunkerton Fire Department and Ambulance Service, Waterloo Fire Department, and the Canadian National Railway Police Service.