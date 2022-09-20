Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Two alumni of Oelwein High School, university professor and political science researcher Chris Larimer and automotive industry leader Steve Arndt, were inducted into the Oelwein Academic Hall of Fame as part of homecoming week on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Williams Center for the Arts.

 JULIE LEISINGER PHOTOS | OELWEIN SCHOOLS

Plaques recognizing the inductees — when they arrive — will be placed on the “wall of fame” off of the cafeteria, assistant principal and activities director Jamie Jacobs said.

