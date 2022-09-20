Two alumni of Oelwein High School, university professor and political science researcher Chris Larimer and automotive industry leader Steve Arndt, were inducted into the Oelwein Academic Hall of Fame as part of homecoming week on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Williams Center for the Arts.
Plaques recognizing the inductees — when they arrive — will be placed on the “wall of fame” off of the cafeteria, assistant principal and activities director Jamie Jacobs said.
Inductee Christopher Larimer, a 1997 Oelwein graduate, is a professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa where he coordinates the Master of Public Policy program. He earned master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2003 and 2006, after a 2001 bachelor’s degree from UNI.
A selection committee — which includes three retired teachers and three current teachers — nominated Larimer, Jacobs said.
Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, a UNI graduate in this department, took “several classes with Dr. Larimer.”
Reached for comment, Mulfinger told the Daily Register, “Chris is a great person and was instrumental in helping me go toward a career of public service.”
Inductee Steve Arndt oversaw the operations of FinishMaster Automotive Paint as a former president and chief operating officer of the $800-million-dollar-plus organization, which distributes automotive coatings and associated products domestically.
He is now working with Axalta Coatings leading the global development of future distribution strategies.
Arndt was nominated by his nephew, Dillon Arndt, Jacobs said.
Here is more about the inductees, from the program.
Voter turnout, public policy and Iowa politics are the foci of Larimer’s research. He has authored or co-authored six books, numerous journal articles and book chapters, and has received research grants from the National Science Foundation, the American Political Science Association, and the Center on the American Governor at Rutgers University.
His ideas have been featured in several media outlets, locally and nationally.
Locally, Larimer currently appears as a “political analyst” for Waterloo-based KWWL-TV News in northeast Iowa and as a regular guest on Iowa Public Radio’s program, “River to River.”
Nationally, his book, “Gubernatorial Stability in Iowa: A Stranglehold on Power,” was discussed in the Wall Street Journal, while his co-authored research on social pressure and voter turnout has been discussed in several media outlets, including The New York Times and The Washington Post.
He serves locally on the boards of directors of both the Cedar Valley United Way and the Panther Scholarship Club for UNI Athletics.
In 2022, he received UNI’s Regents Award for Faculty Excellence.
Chris and his wife, Danielle, reside in Cedar Falls, with their two children, Drew (age 14) and Nora (age 9).
As president and COO of FinishMaster, Arndt led the growth of the organization through market share initiatives and an acquisition and integration strategy that proved successful, according to the program brochure.
The program says Arndt “takes a vision and creates the strategy to achieve its goals through culture, core values, and accountability,” drawing on both life experiences and data.
“He surrounds himself with highly talented leadership and requires effective communication and consensus building,” it continues.
“Steve is a respected leader in the automotive distribution industry and has made it his mission to continually build relationships and create a dialogue with customers, vendors, shareholders, and competitors.
“His industry expertise and knowledge of the current industry trends and future direction of the customers and vendors has enabled him to be a visionary leader.”