Two Edgewood residents were transferred to an Iowa City hospital after colliding head-on with a semi on Highway 3/13 east of Cedar Avenue — between Strawberry Point and Edgewood — in Clayton County on Monday.
Semi driver Travis Kelchen, 22, of Edgewood was westbound on Iowa Hwy 3/13 in a 2007 International semi, crested a slight hill and found traffic stopped for a left-turning vehicle, Iowa State Patrol reported. Kelchen braked hard to avoid colliding with the stopped vehicles and was unable to maintain control of the truck owned by Lloyd Kelchen Grain Ltd., crossing the centerline and striking an eastbound Ford Edge head-on, the patrol said.
The driver of the Ford Edge, Gerald Jones, 78, and passenger Jeanette Jones, 70, both of Edgewood, were both transported to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, from the Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Strawberry Point and Edgewood Ambulances and Edgewood Auto assisted Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.