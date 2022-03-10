Two men arrested on weapons charges after an Oct. 16, 2021, party at a northwest Oelwein residence were convicted in Fayette County District Court of simple misdemeanors last month.
Despite shots being fired by one of the men, no one was injured. Both men said they would use self-defense claims at trial.
The homeowner, Dayton James Perkins, 25, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty in early February to an amended charge of reckless use of a firearm (simple misdemeanor). The court ordered him to pay a $250 fine plus surcharge and court costs.
Perkins was originally charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, and had filed notice he would rely upon self-defense, defense of property and defense of others at trial.
According to court documents, Perkins was having a party at his residence got into a verbal argument and told some people to leave. As they were leaving Perkins “acquired an assault rifle, stood in the public roadway and shot in the direction next to the vehicle as it was leaving. (Ten) used rounds were located on the roadway,” the complaint says.
The other man arrested was Brandon David Latham, 25, of Oelwein, who got into verbal altercation with other party goers and “displayed a handgun” in their direction, according to a criminal complaint.
Originally charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, Latham pleaded guilty in February to simple assault and received a year of self-probation on a deferred sentence. He was ordered to pay a $105 civil penalty.