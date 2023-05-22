Another drug-related enforcement action by Oelwein Police Monday resulted in the capture of two men.
According to a press release, at approximately 10 a.m., law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 100 block of 5th Avenue NE in Oelwein, during which police seized illegal drugs in addition to making the two arrests.
Taken into custody were Oelwein residents Cody Glenn Klingsmith and John Stephen Clark, who are both facing several charges.
Klingsmith, 36, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana; five counts of possession of a firearm as a felon; possession of a stolen firearm; and two counts of drug tax stamp violation, all class D felonies. In addition, Klingsmith was also charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment, the latter constituting an aggravated misdemeanor.
The 54-year-old Clark, meanwhile, now faces several misdemeanor charges, including possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-2nd offense, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Following their arrest, both Klingsmith and Clark were taken to the Fayette County Jail in West Union; additional charges remain pending, according to authorities.
In executing the warrant, Oelwein Police received assistance from the Iowa State Patrol, the Independence Police K-9 Unit and the Oelwein Community Development Department.