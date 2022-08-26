A citizen’s report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest preceded two assault arrests after 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Oelwein Police officers arrested Terry Wayne Jackson, 64, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony), Kathleen Jo Boies, 70, of Oelwein, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault-injury or mental illness (serious misdemeanor).
According to the criminal complaints, officers made two visits to the location and attempted to diffuse the situation initially. On the second visit, both parties were visibly bleeding from the face from an alleged exchange of fists. After being cleared by medics, both were transported to the Fayette County Jail.
At 11:59 a.m. police arrested Bryan Leo Mensen, 34, of Dyersville, in the 1500 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Dubuque County warrant for control of firearm by a domestic abuse offender.
At 6:12 p.m., police arrested Jared Michael Richardson, 28, of Oelwein in the 100 block of 4th Avenue Northeast on a Fayette County warrant for second-degree criminal mischief (Class D felony). According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 14 at around 10:45 a.m., in the 100 block of 8th Avenue Northwest, threw a DVD player through the window of a screen door and then kicked a vehicle multiple times causing an estimated $3,805.19 in damage to it.
At 6:22 p.m., police arrested Kyle Lee Browne, 47, of Oelwein, in the 1100 block of West Charles on a Fayette County warrant for probation violation on an original charge of sex offender registration violation.