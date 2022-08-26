Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

A citizen’s report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest preceded two assault arrests after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Oelwein Police officers arrested Terry Wayne Jackson, 64, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony), Kathleen Jo Boies, 70, of Oelwein, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault-injury or mental illness (serious misdemeanor).

Tags

Trending Food Videos