Two candidates are seeking one at-large seat in the Nov. 2 race for West Central School Board, Caleb Baker and Marcia Streif.
Stephanie Penney is running unopposed in District 3 (Randalia and north rural area), after having joined in September to fill a vacancy.
Nichole Recker is unopposed in District 2 (Maynard and southeast rural area).
CALEB BAKER
At-large (contest)
Caleb M. Baker is running for the position on the West Central School Board that is elected at-large, meaning by voters in the entire school district. He lives in Maynard.
Baker listed these priorities:
“Competitive wages for staff so West Central can retain employees without having to leave the district for more compensation.
“The continuation of the Charter Program is very important. Several students, that I personally know, have utilized this program to better themselves. Students have an opportunity to excel further ahead of their peers, so they may work toward higher education, so they may advance themselves at the collegiate level, which gives them an advantage.
“I personally would like to see more emphasis on trade skills. College is not for everyone. Skilled trades are needed in today’s workforce more than ever. Everyone needs a mechanic, a carpenter, a plumber, a truck driver, etc. Students need to know that these professions are an option and are a honorable profession. Some graduates will go straight to the workforce, some will join the Military, and some will continue with college to pursue a skilled trade. The world we live in today needs all the above.”
Baker described his background experience.
“I graduated from West Central in 2002. From there, I joined the Iowa Army National Guard, in which I deployed twice, once to Egypt and once to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. I attended Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa. Although I did not complete college, I decided it was time to raise a family. I now own and operate Baker Construction and Baker Family Farm. My wife Cara (WC class of 2003) is a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing, and our boys Beckett (12) and Brice (9) are attending West Central. We are Booster Club members; Cara is the secretary/treasurer for the little league.
“I have been an active member of the Maynard Fire Department since 2010, serving as a fire fighter, training officer, lieutenant, and currently assistant/deputy chief.”
As to why he’s running:
“I would be proud to serve the WC District on the Board. My family has a long history at West Central. My grandmother served as a teacher, principal, and superintendent for many years. My mother was an elementary teacher for 30+ years, and my mother-in-law is still teaching at West Central. I would like to do my best to preserve and protect this amazing school system to allow future generations to have the best opportunities to achieve their goals.
I have had the opportunity to see many different places in this world.
“My wife and I feel Maynard, Iowa is the best place to raise our family. That is why Cara and I have chosen to reside in Maynard and have our children attend West Central CSD. God Bless and don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, November 2nd.”
MARCIA STREIF
At-large (contest)
Marcia Streif represents the West Central School District at-large, on the Board. She joined in fall 2017 and has served since.
Streif listed priorities for the district.
“I would like the school district to be a place to go for a good education.
“I would like to see the school district keep their enrollment up.”
Her proudest accomplishments while on the board are:
Having “helped with hiring a new superintendent. “Getting two preschool rooms opened instead of just one.”
As to why she is running, she cited the service element.
“I have been on the board for four years, I would like to continue to serve the community as a part of the board,” Streif said.
STEPHANIE PENNEY
District 3
Stephanie Penney is running unopposed in District 3, which includes Randalia and the northern rural portion of the district, after having joined the School Board in September to fill a vacancy.
Penney listed priorities:
“Provide a safe environment for our students to learn in and our staff to work in.
“Hire and retain staff in this trying workforce
“Promote district successes and achievements for our students.”
Penney works as an obstetrics-lead Registered Nurse and runs a committee regarding the OB Department at a hospital.
As to why she’s running:
“As a past student of West Central and now a mom of four students, three current, one future, the future of our school is very important to me,” she said. “I want our students and school to continue to be successful for many years to come.”
NICHOLE RECKER
District 2
Nichole “Nicki” Recker is running for re-election to the Director District 2 seat on the West Central School Board. She is running unopposed.
The following responses were printed in the Union Echo Leader newspaper, although the order of responses was shuffled to align with the way the Daily Register composed its surveys.
She discussed some of the issues she sees facing school districts.
“One issue facing rural Iowa schools concerns finding qualified teachers. Most graduating teachers want to live in a city and receive a city salary so rural schools don’t get many applicants.
“A second issue is the lack of graduating teachers in specialized areas such as math, science, Family and Consumer Sciences, and Industrial Technology. For example, we are currently in need of a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher and have been for several years, however we have been unable to find a teacher and we have students who would like to take the courses.
“It is important for board members to attend the Iowa Association of School Boards Convention and other learning opportunities to engage with other board members and to set IASB Legislative Priorities to address these concerns.”
Recker graduated from Iowa State University in early childhood education and moved to the area 21 years ago to marry her husband, Mark, who is a crop farmer.
Prior to that, she taught in Houston, Texas; Denver, Colorado and South Korea. She has substitute-taught off and on in the area while taking care of her children, Evan, a junior, and Grace, a freshman.
She explained why she is running.
“As an educator myself, it is important to me to make sure a quality education is provided to our students,” Recker said. “I believe we should do everything in our power to make sure students have every opportunity for success in order to follow whatever path they choose. As board members, it is our job to establish policy that is in the best interest of the students, including academic, social, emotional, and physical development interests and to remind ourselves of the District’s vision, mission, and goals whenever making decisions that are brought to our table.”