A race is afoot for mayor of Fairbank on the Nov. 2 ballot. Mayor Mike Harter and former councilman Jason Kayser are both seeking the office, a two-year term, and have detailed their priorities and experience to the Daily Register.
KAYSER — PRIORITIES
Kayser priorities key in on economic development, livability and stability in city departments.
He intends to “enhance and accelerate our economic development efforts. Communicate and closely collaborate with our regional public and private partners to market, and ultimately attract new business to Fairbank.
“Improve Fairbank as a ‘livable community’ for all ages. Livable communities enhance infrastructure such as roads, sidewalks, parks and public spaces so they are attractive and safe for not only the young, but also the senior citizens of our community. Support the things we already have, such as the daycare, assisted living, and low-to-moderate-income housing.”
He hopes to “attract business that can enhance senior citizens’ lifestyles — pharmacy, senior wellness activities. And evaluate our park system and add, or alter them to the demographic of growing neighborhoods.
“Strive for stability in our departments. Work with the council as a leader of the departments to promote a harmonious atmosphere where employees love to work and want to stay working in and for Fairbank.”
KAYSER — EXPERIENCE
Kayser has a history of service to the community.
With regard to governing and leadership, he has been active in the Fairbank Fire Department and Knights of Columbus Immaculate Conception Chapter (both 28 years to present, now president of the Fire and EMS Association), Fairbank Development Corp. (24 years to present), Fairbank Municipal Pool Board (22 years to present, now board president), Fairbank City Council (12 years through December 2011) and Iowa Fire Marshals Association (10 years to present).
He currently serves the Iowa State Fire Marshals Office as Northeast Iowa coordinator for the Juvenile Firesetter Intervention Program.
Specificially, for the Fire Department, he has held the ranks and duties of firefighter, emergency medical technician, training officer for both, captain and assistant fire chief of EMS.
He is on the Development Corp. Board and served as president a total of five years, non-consecutively until October 2011.
For City Council, he served on the committees of Community Protection, Recreation and Culture and Administration.
He served as secretary-treasurer of the Iowa Fire Marshals Association for four years.
WHY YOU?
“I have no hidden agenda, and my record of service to this community is a testament to my one ultimate goal; serve the community and build on the work of so many others in keeping this city as one of Northeast Iowa’s most desirable places to live and raise a family,” Kayser said.
WORK
He currently works remotely as a senior loss control specialist with Grinnell Mutual.
He has served as campus fire marshal for University of Northern Iowa, EMT engineer and fire inspector for Waterloo Fire Rescue, Buchanan County Jail and the Jesup Police.
EDUCATION
Kayser holds an Executive Master of Public Administration from University of South Dakota, a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration with honors from Upper Iowa University with a fire science emphasis, and an associate’s degree in police science and emergency medical technician work from Hawkeye Community College.
FAMILY
A lifelong Fairbank resident, Kayser graduated from Waspie Valley High School and married Christy Blaylock Kayser of the rural Fairbank-Readlyn area. Their children are Maria (a pre-law senior at University of Iowa studying communications and public policy), Melody (a sophomore at Iowa State University studying design) and Max (a senior at Wapsie).
HARTER — PRIORITIES
Harter is seeking his third two-year term, having served as mayor since 2017.
Harter described his priorities for the city: increasing recreational opportunities, continuing low tax rates and seeing continued growth.
He explained each:
“I would like to see more recreational opportunities available in the city. We have a lot people who take advantage of the river for activities such as kayaking. I would like to see more walking paths, a defined bike path, and some pickle ball courts.
“I want to continue our low tax rates. We are (doing) a good job of providing what we need to for the city with our tax rate and I hope we can continue to do so.
“I want to see continued growth of Fairbank. We have areas available to build and some opportunities for new businesses.”
RELATED EXPERIENCE
Harter described his related governing experience.
In 2015, before winning as mayor of Fairbank in 2017, he was elected to the Fairbank City Council.
During his career in education, Harter served three years on city councils in both Orient, Iowa and Russell, Iowa, in succession.
“I was appointed to the City Council and then was elected to the City Council in Orient, Iowa, where I taught. My family and I then moved to Russell, Iowa, where I took the position of High School Principal. I was then appointed and elected to the City Council there. I served for three years in each town,” he said.
“I served for nine years on the Representative Council of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. It is a group elected by schools to make recommendations to the IGHSAU Governing Board.
“I served on many committees for the School Administrators of Iowa and was president of the District Five Superintendents.”
WHY YOU?
“Fairbank needs the continuation of the calm and efficient leadership that I have provided as Mayor,” Harter said.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Harter described his three proudest accomplishments as mayor.
“Updating City Hall offices and the Council Room, as well as improving our technology. We were behind and have now made progress in catching up. Being able to pay utility bills online is an example,” he said.
“Working to keep our tax rates low. I don’t believe in taxing just so we can have a large surplus.
“We have updated and improved a lot of our vehicles and equipment. We have a new Police car, at least one new pickup for the Public Works Department, a new tractor, and upgraded our street sweeper along with other updates.”
“Fairbank is a GREAT place to call home,” Harter added. “Our community works closely together for the betterment of Fairbank, neighbor helping neighbor.“