Two students are dead and one school employee is in critical condition following a shooting in Des Moines Monday afternoon.
Des Moines Police were summoned to the Starts Right Here charter school and outreach center at 455 SW 5th Street just before 1 p.m. Monday following numerous 911 calls reporting a shooting, WHO News reported.
When they arrived, officers identified three people with gunshot wounds, including two students and one adult school employee. The students, who were taken to a local hospital for treatment, later died from their injuries, while the adult employee was hospitalized in serious condition.
None of the victims’ names have been released as of press time.
According to WHO, three suspects were taken into custody following a traffic stop nearly two miles from the scene, with one of those being captured with the aid of a police canine.
Police do not believe the shooting was random, WHO reported.
“I am shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting at Starts Right Here,” Gov. Reynolds said in a statement issued soon after the incident. “I’ve seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families. Kevin and I are praying for their safe recovery.”
Gov. Reynolds had already on Monday ordered flags be lowered to half-staff to honor and remember those who died in another recent shooting, which took place in Monterey Park, California, and left 11 people dead.
Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) also released a statement regarding the shooting. Starts Right Here, an institution created with the intent of assisting at-risk youth, has been a partner of DMPS since 2021, as they typically serve 40 to 50 of the district’s students at a time, KCRG reported.
“We are saddened to learn of another act of gun violence, especially one that impacts an organization that works closely with some of our students,” the DMPS statement said. “We are still waiting to learn more details, but our thoughts are with any victims of this incident and their families and friends. Starts Right Here is a valuable partner to DMPS, doing important work to help us re-engage students, and we stand by to support them during this critical time.”