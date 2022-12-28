A Wednesday morning accident on Highway 3 just east of Oelwein near N Avenue resulted in substantial damage to two vehicles and led both drivers to receive treatment for possible injuries.
According to a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the accident at approximately 6:35 a.m.
Upon arrival, a deputy discovered that Allen Krum, 41, of Stanley, was operating a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country traveling eastbound on Highway 3 when his vehicle crossed the center line, subsequently colliding with a 2012 Dodge Journey operated by 52-year-old Lillian Smith of Strawberry Point.
As a result of the accident, Krum was cited for both Failure to Secure Liability Insurance as well as Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway, the Sheriff’s office reported.
At the scene, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department, Oelwein Fire Department and Mercy One Ambulance.