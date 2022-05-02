Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda and Sgt. Jim K. Smith are being added to the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial.
The public is invited to attend a ceremony at the memorial starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 6, to honor these fallen peace officers, as well as the many other Iowa officers who have given their lives in the line of duty over the last 153 years.
The Iowa Peace Officer Memorial is located on the grounds east of Oran Pape State Office Building, 215 East 7th Street, Des Moines.
The rain location will be the State Capitol rotunda. The event will be live streamed on the Iowa State Patrol Facebook page. For more information, visit the Peace Officer Memorial page on our website.
If you are unable to attend this year’s ceremony, we remind you there are many ways you can observe National Police Week, during May 15-21.