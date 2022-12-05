Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

On Monday at 10:11 a.m., Fayette County dispatch took a 911 call of a two-vehicle accident on County Road V-68 between 170th and 165th street, just northeast of Sumner.

Once Deputies and Iowa State Patrol arrived, they discovered that a 2016 Chevy truck had lost control on the icy roadway, crossed the center line and was hit head-on by a semi traveling south. The two occupants in the truck were transported by Sumner Emergency Medical Services to Sumner Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

