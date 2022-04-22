Behind a wall of red-coated ambassadors setting up for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, a child squealed with joy.
“Our No. 1 requested social media thing has been ‘When are the PlayPlaces opening?” said Scott Soifer, who with his wife, Lisa, owns the Oelwein McDonald’s.
The restaurant plans to celebrate the re-opening of its indoor playground following a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for Happy Meal specials and drawings for kids.
But on Thursday, the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development ambassadors celebrated the PlayPlace reopening with a ribbon cutting.
The PlayPlace toy, with its climbing spaces, tunnels and slides, was actually in place and ready to go in February 2021, but the pandemic kept it locked up.
“We kept thinking just around the corner we were going to be able to open,” Scott Soifer said. Then, the green light came about a week ago and it’s been available for play since that moment.
The restaurant, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in Oelwein this fall, also went through a major remodel, completely transforming its look and adding technology.
“It’s a big thing for us,” Soifer said. “It was about a $600,000 remodel with everything between the bathrooms, the floor tile, new ceilings and the technology pieces with kiosks and the new service area.”
Shifting the position of the front counter and modernizing it with technology helped give the crew more space in which to work, increased efficiency and allowed new service features.
“It allows us to do things like the table service we’re doing now,” he said. For example, parents in the PlayPlace can order a coffee via their mobile device and have it brought to them so they would not need to leave their children.
Another service expansion was the addition of home delivery through DoorDash, which has caught on in Oelwein better than other small towns where Soifer Family McDonald’s has restaurants.
“We launched in Independence a month or two before, and it was kind of like nothing,” Soifer said. It’s a different story in Oelwein.
“It’s more than what I expected,” said Pam Schmidtke, general manager of the Oelwein restaurant.
“A lot of our smaller towns are just not dashers,” Soifer said. “But, obviously, there are some dedicated dashers delivering orders in this town, which is great.”