Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Aug. 26, 2021

JANESVILLE — Ty Schmidt, 54, of Janesville, and formerly of Arlington, died on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

Funeral Services are pending at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington.

Tags

Trending Food Videos