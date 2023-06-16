IOWA CITY — More than 1,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the president’s list for the 2023 spring semester.
President’s list status was earned by only 93 first-year undergraduates during the 2023 spring semester at Iowa; only 249 second-year students; only 294 third-year students; and only 539 fourth-year students.
The president’s list was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence.
University of Iowa undergraduates who achieve a grade point average (GPA; 4.0 is an A) of 4.0 in 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework and who have no “I” marks (incompletes) or “O” marks (no grade reported) on their records for two consecutive semesters (excluding summer session) are recognized by inclusion on the president’s list.
Area students earning academic excellence at the University of Iowa for the spring semester are listed by their hometowns with year, course of study and major included.
Brandon — Noreasa Higgins, fourth year; College of Education; Major: Education Studies and Human Relations
Calmar — Shaun Klimesh, second year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Screenwriting Arts
Independence — Lillian Giddings, second year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Major: English and Creative Writing; Sydney Hearn, fourth year; Tippie College of Business; Major: Finance; Ashlyn Martin, second year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology
Stanley — Samantha Frost, fourth year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Ancient Civilization
Strawberry Point — Avery Dettbarn, third year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science
Winthrop — Nicole Pettinger, fourth year; College of Nursing; Major: Nursing; Natalie Schloss, third year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Speech and Hearing Science