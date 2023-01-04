Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans’ stalemate over who should lead the chamber for the next two years dragged on Wednesday, with Kevin McCarthy failing to get the votes needed to become speaker on three more ballots.

The chamber then adjourned until 8 p.m. Eastern to give the House GOP a chance to meet privately, though House Republican leaders had no clear plan to garner the support of the members who have vehemently opposed McCarthy.

Tags

Trending Food Videos