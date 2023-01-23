Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hosted more than 200 of the nation’s mayors at the White House on Friday afternoon, highlighting economic growth and the effectiveness of their bipartisan leadership as the country moves on from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank the mayors across the country for doing everything they can do to recover and rebuild,” Biden said in his speech to the 91st Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. “More than any other group of people in the world, mayors know that the measure of success isn’t how many points you score, but how many problems you fix.”

