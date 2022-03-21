The home conference for North Fayette Valley and West Central is looking to expand and has extended invitations to Oelwein, Starmont and Sumner-Fredericksburg, among others.
The Upper Iowa Conference sent its invitation to Oelwein Community Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn earlier this month. It was scheduled for discussion at the monthly School Board on Monday.
Such a change would be impractical, Ehn told the Daily Register since this school year is Oelwein’s first as a member of the North Iowa Cedar League. The Huskies left the Northeast Iowa Conference. UIC invitees Crestwood, New Hampton and Waukon are members of the NEIC.
“We are very happy with our move to the NICL,” Ehn said. “We have seen increased competition at all levels, which we believe has led to an improved culture and spirit around all of our programs.
“The UIC invite is interesting as this tiered conference system is what we advocated for with the NEIC, prior to our exit. Although it is interesting, there would have to be multiple ’what if’ scenarios play out in both the UIC and the NICL for Oelwein to consider a jump to another new conference.”
“The ultimate goal of this expansion is to strengthen the Upper Iowa Conference to offer the best possible extra-curricular activities and competition for all Northeast Iowa students,” wrote UIC President Nick Trenkamp.
The UIC currently has nine members including Turkey Valley, Central Elkader, Postville, South Winneshiek, Kee-Lansing, MFL-MarMac and Cedar Ridge.
The conference also extended invitations to Crestwood, Waukon, New Hampton, Osage, Edgewood-Colesburg, Tripoli and Riceville.
“Most of our conference schools shared they already play many of these schools in non-conference games,” Trenkamp said.
School districts have until June 1 to accept the invitation by submitting a formal request to join the UIC. Member districts then will vote on the requests by early August. This timeline makes the 2023-24 the first year of the conference expansion.
Sumner-Fredericksburg is also in the NICL.
Starmont, which shares its superintendent, Gary Benda, with West Central, is a member of the Tri-Rivers Conference, as is Edgewood-Colesburg, and that is where the Stars will stay.
“Starmont intends to remain in the Tri-Rivers Conference,” Benda told the Daily Register on Monday.
Conference realignment came up in discussion at the March 14 Starmont School Board meeting but no action was taken, according to the minutes.
At that meeting, Starmont also renewed its sharing agreements with West Central for cross country, wrestling and baseball.